Memorial service for loss of those who experienced homelessness set for Tuesday

The Quad Cities Shelter and Transitional Housing Council invites the community to a memorial service for friends and family members who have at one time or another experienced homelessness and who have died over the last year.

The memorial service will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Community Health Care parking lot at 500 W. River Drive, Davenport.

The service will include a convocation as well as a moment of silence, and songs. After the half-hour service, a vigil will be held until 11 a.m. as a reminder to keep those less fortunate in the thoughts of the community during this season of celebration. This event is being held in conjunction with the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, to bring much needed awareness to the issue of homelessness in the Quad Cities.

Event organizers will accept donations of winter hats, gloves, scarves, coats and blankets throughout the morning.

The Shelter and Transitional Housing Council is a collaborative effort of various social service agencies in the Quad Cities area that assist individuals and families with emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing and supportive services.