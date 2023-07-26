Memorial services are set for 1947 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 30, from 1-5 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., Davenport, according to the funeral home website. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf.

Lujack, who started Lujack-Schierbrock Chevrolet Co. (now Smart Automotive) with his father-in-law, died in Florida on Tuesday at the age of 98. His death was confirmed by Amy Schiller, his granddaughter, who said Lujack had been in hospice care for a couple of weeks.

FILE – Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy, left, and Johnny Lujack, right, are shown in the locker room after the Fighting Irish’s 20-0 victory over Army in New York, Nov. 6, 1943. Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack is considered one of the greatest football players at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He played for the Irish in 1942-43, served two years in the Navy during World War II and returned to Notre Dame for the 1946 and 1947 seasons. His record as a starting quarterback was 20-1-1.

He was named the Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 1947 and was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears. In his rookie year, he tied a team record of eight interceptions. He played four seasons for Chicago, leading the team in scoring each year before retiring at age 26 in 1951.

He invested his NFL salary in the Corn Belt Auto Parts Company and after leaving the Bears, he served as Notre Dame’s backfield coach for the 1952 and 1953 seasons.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lujack of Bettendorf, his son Jeff (Hilary) Lujack of Cupertino, California; his 5 grandchildren: Amy (Dan) Schiller, Sarah (Tait) Johnson, Grant (Vania) Pohlmann, Kevin and Dana Lujack; 8 great-grandchildren: Charley, Josie and Julia Flanagan, Gracie and Drew Johnson, Louie (born on Johnny’s birthday and named after him), Oliver and Elliott Pohlmann. He is reunited in heaven with countless friends, family and teammates including best friend Crieghton Miller, his daughter, Carol and his wife, Patricia.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Alice and John Lujack and five siblings.

Memorials may be made to the Johnny Lujack Scholarship at the University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.