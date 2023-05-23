The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Memories in the Making event on Friday, May 19 raised $48,000, a new record, to fund Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research. The event, held for the first time at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, drew nearly 200 attendees.

The Memories in the Making Art Therapy Program at 16 local care facilities helps improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and brings their stories and feelings to light. These artists have often lost the ability to express their thoughts and emotions with words and express themselves through watercolors. Silent and live auctions of these paintings at the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association and a few of the artists and their caregivers were in attendance. Freddie from St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehab is one of the artists who participated and has attended the event for the last two years. His painting of a lake brought back memories of teaching his nephew to fish, so he added himself and his nephew to the painting.

(photos courtesy Alzheimer’s Association) Freddie (photos courtesy Alzheimer’s Association) Photo courtesy Alzheimer’s Association

Over six million Americans are dealing with an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Over 11 million family members and friends provide care to them. In Iowa and Illinois, there are close to 300,000 people living with the disease and 400,000+ caregivers.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, the programming they offer and the Memories in the Making Event, click here.