Second Baptist Church in Rock Island invites the public to join them at their Men’s Day Sunday Service on Sunday, February 19, starting at 10 a.m. The theme is “Men of God Standing Firm in Faith” from 1 Corinthians 16:13. Deacon Quincy Davis of Greater Antioch Baptist Church of Rock Island will be the special guest speaker.

Second Baptist Church is located at 919 Sixth Avenue in Rock Island. For more information, contact Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III at (309) 788-0677, email bcriorg@gmail.com or visit their website.