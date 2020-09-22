Mental health awareness campaign honors National Suicide Prevention month virtually

The Gray Matters Collective from Augustana College is using the hashtag #OK2NotBeOK to honor personal mental health stories

One local organization is taking to social media to spark conversation during suicide prevention month. The Gray Matters Collective is a mental health awareness campaign that started at Augustana College in 2019.

They are encouraging people to use the hashtag #OK2NotBeOK to tell personal stories about mental health conditions and suicidal thoughts. The campaign took off, and the organization now plans on pushing out over 200 posts during September. The group’s founder Haley DeGreve said she wants people to feel encouraged.

“This campaign was so encouraging because it allowed people to be honest and transparent in a way of telling their family and friends, maybe for the first time, ‘Hey I do struggle. And that’s okay. I don’t always need to be this perfect person.’ Mental illness should be talked about in a real and honest way,” she said.



