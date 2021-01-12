Mental health center moves to downtown DeWitt

In a time where mental health conditions appear to be on the rise nationally during the pandemic, a local mental health resource made a move to a more accessible area.

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services celebrated their grand opening today in downtown DeWitt. Executive Director Todd Noack said their new location will help them reach more people in need, as many struggle with social isolation caused by the pandemic

“To have a place where they can go and still feel like they are a part of socializing. That’s been the biggest one that I know the center has seen, even if it’s [virtually],” he said.

The space will allow them to serve 10-12 people safely at a time, alongside online services. The resource is one former client Lynette Rowden says is important.

“I think it’s really good that people start talking about mental health, because it’s a brain illness. Like some people have cancer, others have illnesses that change the function in your brain,” she said.

She now pays it forward as a peer support specialist, and hopes the new location will help them normalize talking about mental health.

“Helping other people helps me,” she said.

Noack said their peer support call line is also an option and hopes no one will hesitate to reach out for help if they need it.

“You just have to call. And it’s okay to call. And if we aren’t the right fit, we’ll help you get the right fit,” Noack said.

To learn more about Life Connections Peer Recovery services, click the link here.