A mental-health respite center in DeWitt is getting an upgrade.

Rhonda’s House is moving into a new home. This comes after months they were told the current house, which is owned by Genesis Health System, planned on tearing it down. The new facility is just a block away.

Rhonda’s House (Iowa’s only peer-run respite center) provides a safe and welcoming environment for individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis and who voluntarily choose temporary respite services to restore well-being and the ability to manage their lives. Rhonda’s House is an alternative to the more restrictive care of a locked psychiatric hospital facility.

What started as a dream seven years ago became a reality three years ago.

Todd Noack, with Life Connections Peer Recovery Services,, said Rhonda’s House has been able to help people improve their mental health and a new house isn’t going to change that.

“What this is going to do is give us a permanent home for Rhonda’s peer-run respite – the only one in Iowa – and we really appreciate the fact that the region came together and supported us in the purchase of this,” said Noack.

Chris Pikis said he’s excited about the move. He was part of Rhonda’s House last fall.

“They offered their seven-day stay, and that’s how I got here. And then I worked with them for that week. Everyone was great,” said Pikis. “It’s a nice peaceful environment. It’s not too pushy or anything like some places are. It’s just a great atmosphere.”

Rhonda’s House will move to a new location on May 31 with more space to use.

“Now we’re going to be a four-bedroom 2 1/2 bath. The other new thing is our main office is going to be the brown building. That’s where life connection will be able to hold trainings and have meetings in our personal office,” said Noack.

A grant will help pay for some of the move, but $150,000 is needed.

Rhonda’s House seeks volunteers to help with the capital campaign with the hope of raising the rest of those funds.