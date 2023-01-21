Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is partnering with NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) to offer free Family-to-Family and Family and Friends mental health seminars throughout February and March. Nationally developed and federal agency approved, these seminars are designed to inform and support individuals whose loved ones are struggling with mental health issues.

These seminars are ideal for family members and/or caregivers of an individual living with a mental health condition over the age of 18. Classes are offered at no cost to participants and open to the general public, a news release says.

The NAMI Family-to-Family Seminar is an eight-week long educational program that equips participants with information and the strategies you need to care for the people you love. The seminar is led by trained people with lived experience of supporting a family member with a mental health condition.

Course topics include understanding mental health conditions; preparing for a crisis; treatment options; communication skills and problem solving; self-care and moving forward; and more.

Upcoming NAMI Family-to-Family Seminars

Upon registering for a Family-to-Family seminar, co-instructors will contact each registrant for a phone conversation one-to-two weeks before the program begins. All materials are included.

NAMI Family and Friends is a 90-minute seminar that informs people who have loved ones with a mental health condition how to best support them. It’s also an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and gain community support. Course topics cover understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery; effective communication strategies; the importance of self-care; crisis preparation strategies; and community resources.

Upcoming NAMI Family and Friends Seminars

To register for a NAMI mental health seminar, visit here or call the college at 1-888-336-3907.