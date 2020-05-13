Mental health tribute fundraiser organizers trying to make sure the show goes on

Organizers of the Life is Beautiful Fest planned to host their fundraising concert on May 30th.

However, they had to postpone it because of the coronavirus crisis. They’re still trying to make it happen later this year because the pandemic can take a toll on mental health.

Katie Martin and Joe Lee started the life is beautiful fest as a tribute to Martin’s late husband, William, who she lost to suicide in 2017. But Martin says it’s become an avenue for people to talk about their mental health issues.

“There was a lot of discussion among our friends and family, of is this the most appropriate thing to make somebody’s life all about how they died,” Martin said. “And that was something that we struggled with and how do we approach that. So I think that it’s become better that it’s become bigger. I have no doubts that that’s what he’d be wanting us to do.”

Joe Lee promoted bands and started a local music zine with William Martin for over a decade.

Lee says that he’s hoping to still have the fest this year to give people an outlet to open up about mental illness.

“With all that’s going on it’s definitely a big issue,” Lee said. “And then people are gonna need a reason to get out and smile when all this is done, so I’m hoping to kinda provide that.”

The concert helps raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Greater Mississippi Valley. They say that the concert is a way to connect to the art community who are trying to share a message of hope, despite mental illnesses someone may face.

“Those in the art community, they themselves wanna bring an awareness to the public that it’s ok,” Laurie Edge, NAMI’s Education Coordinator said. “And that this awareness needs to be brought forward.”

Right now the concert is planned for August 15th at the Bierstube in Moline.