Mental illness and addiction on the rise locally during pandemic

In already-busy Genesis Medical Center emergency departments, staff members are beginning to notice an increase in one group of patients who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Genesis emergency department staff have observed higher numbers of patients who have behavioral health issues or have overdosed on, or are impaired by, drugs or alcohol, a news release said. Treating the patients takes staff attention and resources at the same time the staff are treating large numbers of patients with COVID-19 or other conditions or injuries.

Resources for those in need:

Mental-health and addiction resources are available in the region, including Genesis Psychology Associates. For information, call 563-355-2577. Also available are Robert Young Mental Health at 309-779-3000, Vera French Community Mental Health Center at 563-383-1900, and Center for Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS) at 563-322-2667.

Life Connections now offers virtual wellness services to anyone who needs them, which you can find information about on their website. You can reach their support line at (516-688-7484).

Other local mental health resources: https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/local-area-mental-health-resources/

Iowans in need of assistance can contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985 or go to covidrecoveryiowa.org, the Iowa Warm Line 844-775-9276