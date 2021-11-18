Mentoring students and helping build careers

Mentors helped high school students Thursday plan for their futures.

The QC Student Trades Initiative hosted the Build Your Career Forum to help get 11th and 12th graders connected with mentors working in trade industries in the QCA. The event kicked off with a keynote speaker detailing the home-building process. Students had the opportunity to ask questions about their careers.

The event is meant to help high school students decide if they think college is the best option or a trade school. Students were also able to get information from companies.