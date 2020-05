One Rock Island coffee shop is getting extra orders this week.

The non-profit organization Mercado on Fifth hosted its cash mob to drive people to Cool Beanz Coffeehouse in Rock Island.

Cool Beanz has a special this week of $5 off orders of $35 or more. You can find them here: https://coolbeanzcoffeehouse.com/

Mercado’s next cash mob is next Wednesday, May 27th, at El Mariachi. Their Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/mercadoonfifth/