Mercado on Fifth is back this Friday

Traditional mexican food, live music and fun for the whole family.

The popular outdoor night market better known as Mercado on Fifth is back in Moline, after it was closed for a year due to the pandemic.

Rodolfo Gerardo is the owner of Taqueria Roly’s this is the first time he’ll be participating in Mercado on Fifth.

“It’s a great feeling, we’ve always wanted to participate but we didn’t have to opportunity,” said Gerardo. “We’re going to have tacos de birria, al pastor and asada.”

The Mercado on Fifth director Ana Maria Rocha says crews have been setting up since Wednesday.

“We set up a couple tents yesterday and set up the tables,” said Rocha. “There are 37 vender booths rented out.”

They are expecting large crowds and have some recommendations for guests coming out to the event.

“I would recommend that people go early take a lunch chair so that you have a place to sit and your able to come and enjoy you space with your friends and family,” said Rocha. “A lot of our vendors only accept cash and while we will have an ATM opening day we won’t a ATM every single week so it would be just a great habit to remember to carry some cash with you.”

Although the event is being held outdoors, they’re taking precautions and are requiring everyone to wear masks, expect when they’re eating.

Mercado on Fifth will be held Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and starting Saturday, June 12 Mercado en el Rio will take place in Davenport for the first time.