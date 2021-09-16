Mercado on Fifth partners with state of Illinois, U.S. Bank on new programs

Moline-based Mercado on Fifth is expanding its outreach to help area businesses.

Mercado on 5th is expanding its outreach to minority entrepreneurs by providing assistance with the State of Illinois’ new Back to Business (B2B) grant program, as well as launching a new Small Business Workshop series with U.S. Bank.

Mercado, known for its popular Friday outdoor marketplace in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood, works with minority business owners to help them start and grow their businesses. The five-year-old nonprofit now has been designated as a Small Business Community Navigator in the State of Illinois.

As a Community Navigator, Mercado will provide support for small businesses – targeting underserved businesses including minority, rural, veteran and women-owned businesses. Trained Mercado staff will work to reduce the barriers these businesses often face when trying to access relief program dollars.

“The purpose of the Community Navigators is to reach people who need the most assistance – we’re the boots on the ground and we have trustworthy messengers,” Mercado director Anamaria Rocha said in a release. “We help English and Spanish-speaking businesses who might not have the technical skills to apply for a grant, may have language barriers or do not understand the application process.”

Mercado, which had to apply to become a spoke under the Community Navigator Program, partnered with the Illinois Public Health Association as its grant lead or hub along with 16 other spokes for a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide the technical assistance. DCEO has invested $9 million in support of the Community Navigators. The consortium Mercado is a part of, received $1.5 million.

The grant enabled Mercado to promote its administrative coordinator, Montse Lopez, from part-time to full-time and hire two new staff: Greg Aguilar, Community Navigator program manager, and Susana Aguilar (no relation), Community Navigator consultant. Mercado’s staff also includes Enrique Sandoval, operations assistant.

Greg Aguilar is the new Mercado Community Navigator program manager.

The Community Navigator program is a hub and spoke model with more than 100 community organizations across Illinois engaged as navigators. The Mercado is able to provide services across Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties. In addition to the B2B economic recovery grant program, Community Navigators can assist businesses in applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Shuttered Venues Operators’ Grants, Restaurant Revitalization Grants, and traditional SBA loans.

As part of Governor JB Pritzker’s overall economic recovery strategy, the $250 million B2B grant program aims to deploy small businesses recovery grants for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. Funding is available to all small businesses across the state.

Anamaria Rocha is director of Mercado on Fifth.

“We want people to understand we are here to help,” Rocha said. “We can assist with the application process on the front end and also have portal access to assist people with any follow-up steps needed to determine eligibility or to process awards on the back end.” To date, Mercado has helped 21 locally owned minority businesses and one non-profit agency apply for the B2B grant.

Grant details

To be eligible, small businesses must have had 2019 revenues of $20 million or less and can demonstrate a loss of revenues in 2020.

Businesses can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 to cover operations/staff/overhead costs.

Priority will be given for these businesses: Hardest hit industries – such as hotels, salons, fitness centers, restaurants, and more; Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs) – economically distressed communities which have had higher case counts of COVID-19; businesses who have yet to qualify for state or federal assistance, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), BIG, and more.

Rocha said in the Quad Cities region, both Rock Island and Silvis have been designated as DIAs.

As a Community Navigator, Mercado meets twice weekly with DCEO and can follow up on clients’ grant applications. “We can make sure our clients’ applications are categorized appropriately and that they have the correct documentation,” she said, adding “It is to their advantage to apply directly through us.”

The B2B application process opened Aug. 18 and the deadline to apply is October 11, 2021.

Mercado, US Bank offer Small Business Workshops

Mercado on 5th has launched a new Small Business Workshop series, offered in both English and Spanish, through a partnership with U.S. Bank.

Earlier this year, U.S. Bank Foundation awarded Mercado on 5th with a $50,000 Market Impact Fund grant to expand the organization’s outreach and technical assistance to minority-owned businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

With the grant, Mercado has secured a new permanent office space in Complex Building A on the Western Illinois University – Quad Cities campus. The grant also enabled Mercado to create a new Creciendo Juntos/Growing Together program, which will begin with the workshop series.

September is Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mercado will offer the workshops in two sessions (in both English and Spanish) with courses taught by a marketing professional, U.S. Bank professionals, a certified public accountant and a grant specialist. Both sessions will feature the same courses. Participants can enroll in the complete session or take individual courses. All courses are free.

Courses in English will be taught from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays through Oct. 27. Courses in Spanish will be from 6-7 p.m., Mondays, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20. The course schedule is:

Introduction to Branding, Sept. 8 and Nov. 1.

Introduction to Marketing, Sept. 15 and Nov. 8

General Budgeting, Sept. 22 and Nov. 15

Record Keeping, Sept. 29 and Nov. 22

Tax Preparation, Oct. 6 and Nov. 29

Managing Cash Flow (Income vs. Expenses), Oct. 13 and Dec. 6

Credit, Debit and Loans, Oct. 20 and Dec. 13.

Applying for Small Business Grants, Oct. 27 and Dec. 20

Mercado on 5th was launched in 2016 by Maria Ontiveros and her grandfather, Bob Ontiveros, founder of Group O. The organization has served as a platform for more than 100 small businesses and nonprofits.

Working with other community partners, the Mercado has assisted more than 30 new minority-owned startup businesses. With the launch of its new Creciendo Juntos/Growing Together program, Mercado expects to help five additional startups and at least 75 existing business owners expand their business.

For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.org.