Mercado on Fifth returning to downtown Moline, expanding to Iowa this summer

Mercado on Fifth is coming back to downtown Moline this summer.

The popular Friday night outdoor market will open June 4.

Guests will be able to enjoy all types of Mexican treats and live music.

Organizers plan to bring the fun over to the Iowa side by adding a second event, Mercado en el Rio, in downtown Davenport.

Starting on June 12 and running on the second Saturday of every month through Oct. 12, Mercado en el Rio will be held at Quinlan Court on River Drive, between Perry and Brady streets.

Anamaria Rocha, Director for Mercado on Fifth, says Quinlan Court is the perfect spot for the market’s second location.

“It has electricity. It’s set up for vendor spaces and for food trucks,” said Rocha. “It has LED lights, so it has everything that’s needed for our type of event, so I think it’s a great location to expand into.”

Masks will be required to attend both events, and hand sanitizer stations will be provided at each location.

“Maximizing the use of my resources to make sure that we follow all the guidelines and have ideas in place so that everyone feels safe and comfortable,” said Rocha. “Just really looking forward to everyone coming back out, enjoying us.”

Mercado on Fifth and Mercado en el Rio are currently accepting vendor applications, and volunteers are needed as well.

They will conduct information sessions Monday, April 26, at Meli’s Pancake House in Moline for those interested in getting involved.

The session for new vendors will be 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Existing vendors will meet 6 p.m.

Visit the Mercado on Fifth website and Facebook page for updates.

