After six summers of providing free weekly entertainment in downtown Moline, Mercado on Fifth will start charging admission, effective Friday, June 30.

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth co-founder and acting director, announced the change on Facebook Wednesday on behalf of the Mercado Board of Directors.

Anyone 13 and over must pay a $5 cover charge starting Friday, June 30, 2023.

“Since day one of Mercado on Fifth, we have listened to our community to help shape and continuously improve the amenities and overall experience of our unique weekly event,” she said, noting they initially announced Tuesday a new cover charge for attendees ages 12-20 “in an effort to deter ongoing negative behaviors of unaccompanied minors reported by staff and patrons.”

“Our community’s response was loud and clear: don’t single out the teens,” Ontiveros wrote. “However, Mercado has grown to a point where it will require a cover charge to be sustained.”

As of next Friday, June 30, ALL attendees 13+ will be charged $5 cash. Children 12 and under can enter free with a paying parent or guardian. Those 17 and under must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The change sparked much debate Wednesday afternoon (for and against)., generating 143 comments so far in two hours.

Mercado on Fifth launched its 7th season May 26, 2023 (in the area west of 12th Street on 5th Avenue in Moline, and part of 12th St.), and runs Fridays through the end of September.

“Funds collected will help ensure Mercado remains a clean, safe and enjoyable event for all who visit 5th Avenue for great food, music and retail,” Ontiveros said. “As much as we are here to provide a platform for minority-owned businesses, safety is our utmost priority. We need the help of all attendees to make this happen.”

This Friday, Mercado will feature live performances from Crooked Cactus Band and the Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico. For more information, visit Mercado’s Facebook page HERE.