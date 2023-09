The Mercer County Ambulance Committee met to discuss the current contract, which is with Genesis Ambulance for emergency services.

However, that contract expires on December 31, and they have received no bids for a new contract. Community meetings will be held within each fire district in Mercer County to help resolve the issue.

New Boston, a town in Mercer County, will be holding a first responders class in early 2024.

For more information about becoming a first responder or EMT, click here.