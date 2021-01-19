Mercer County Health Department to schedule for COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccine clinics

The Mercer County Health Department will begin scheduling vaccines for next week for anyone in the Phase 1B category.

The health department administrator says they will be holding multiple clinics weekly to get the vaccine to as many people who want it.



They say potentially more than five thousand county residents are eligible.



The second dose of vaccines will also be given next week to those who received the first dose.

Right now clinics are full, but mercer county health experts say continue to check their Facebook page and website to know when more vaccines will be made available.

“I mean we’re thankful that we can first move into one Phase 1B as quickly as we can. There are just a lot of people that want it in this phase, and so we’re working really hard to get that out as quickly as we can,” says Carla Ewing, Mercer County Health Department Administrator.

As a reminder to the public, Genesis Health Group is partnering with the Health Department in vaccine administration by focusing on their patients who are 65 and older.

Those individuals can contact the clinic at 309-582-9450.

To schedule an appointment at the Health Department, please 309-582-3759.