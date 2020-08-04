Mercer County reports first COVID-19 related deaths

The Mercer County Health Department reported its first case defined COVID-19 related deaths today.

“It is with great sorrow that I am reporting 3 deaths of Mercer County residents that occurred over the course of last weekend that are considered to be COVID related deaths,” said administrator Carla Ewing in a press release. “All three cases were fellow community members, a loved one of neighbors, and perhaps someone you were close to. The staff of the Mercer County Health Department wants to extend our sympathies to those who knew and loved these individuals.”

The deaths are a male and two females between 80 and 100 years old.

This continues a trend the county has seen in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen an alarming increase in our positivity rate over the past two weeks, which has put our county metric for new cases at the warning level and our test positivity metric at almost the 8% threshold,” said Ewing.

Health department officials are now stressing everyone needs to practice safety.

“This is not what we want to see happen for our county or our region,” said Ewing. “We need everyone to cooperate and do the best thing to keep the community as a whole healthy.”

Recommended measures include:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

· If you have not already done so, discuss influenza vaccination with your health care provider to help protect you against seasonal influenza.

· Wearing a face covering.