DAVENPORT, Iowa- In the last couple of months, Share Truck1's efforts has gained more traction. Since Local 4 News aired the Rogers's story, they say many doors have opened up for their mission. Many of those opportunities in the Quad Cities

"It has taken off, we have gotten to do so many amazing things and assist so many amazing people, " says Beth Rogers, founder of the Share Truck1 organization. Just two months ago, we shared Jason and Beth's story.They lost their infant angelica to a miscarriage. The couple turned their grief into an organization to help others.Their story was shared more than four-hundred times, landing them the star legacy award in Minnesota. The award honors efforts to combat infant loss.