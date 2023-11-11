MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit earned a certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) for its commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care, a news release says.

“Our cardiac rehabilitation team is committed to delivering innovative, compassionate, personalized care and this certification further proves our long-term pledge to the community

and patients we serve,” said Justin Nylin, director of cardiac services at MercyOne Clinton

Medical Center.

AACVPR Program Certification is a peer-review accreditation process designed to review

individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by

AACVPR and other related professional societies.

Cardiac rehabilitation is a comprehensive, medically supervised program personalized to improve a patient’s cardiovascular health if they have experienced a heart attack, bypass surgery,

balloon angioplasty, stents or unstable angina.

