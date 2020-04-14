MercyOne Clinton making changes to health care services due to COVID-19

Dr. Ashton Nickles and his team provide personalized care through a drive-up service for orthotic fitting at the Home Medical Equipment Store. Dr. Nickles’ team meets with patients to dispense diabetic shoes and custom orthotics and according to Nickles, patients were appreciative to not have to come in or even get out of their cars.

MercyOne announced it’s making some operational and service changes at their Clinton locations to respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

MercyOne Clinton providers are offering innovative and convenient care for patients, like offering virtual visit options, or accommodating patient care in unique ways.

The outpatient lab at the medical center is temporarily closed. All patients requiring outpatient lab services will be directed to MercyOne Clinton North Plaza Lab at 915 13th Avenue North in Clinton. The lab is open Monday through Friday, 7am – 4:30pm.

MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza will close at 4:30pm on weekdays.

MercyOne Urgent Care at 2400 Lillian Way in Clinton will be open weekdays 8am – 6pm until further notice.

All other MercyOne Family Medicine clinic hours will remain the same.

The Heart Center at MercyOne North Health Plaza is closed on Fridays until further notice. It will be open for regular hours Monday through Thursday, 8am – 4:30pm.

The medical oncology unit has temporarily moved to the MercyOne Clinton Radiation Oncology building located northeast of the medical center on North 4th Street. Patients of Anoop Aggarwal, MD, and those receiving chemotherapy will receive care at the new location until further notice.

MercyOne Clinton Home Medical Equipment and MercyOne Clinton Pharmacy are open normally scheduled hours and now offer curbside service. For home medical needs call (563) 244-3600, for the pharmacy call (563) 244-5545 to request a curbside pickup.

The MercyOne Clinton Wound Care Center is open. Patients can choose to wait in their vehicle and called when their treatment room is ready or the waiting room is empty. Call (563) 244-5495 for more information.

MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton has suspended all scheduled visits to MercyOne Occupational Medicine. Patients scheduled for work injury visits will be seen through MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care.

The Fitness Center located the South Health Plaza is closed until further notice.

The Optical Shop at the North Health Plaza is temporarily closed.

MercyOne Clinton continues to enforce visitor restrictions at all locations. Some exceptions will be made for children, women in labor and end-of-life situations.

MercyOne Clinton has established a COVID-19 Information Line at (563) 244-5055 to answer general questions Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm.

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath, are asked to call their primary care provider first to be referred for testing. Anyone without a primary care provider can call MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care at (563) 243-1200 or the MercyOne North Health Plaza at (563) 243-2511.