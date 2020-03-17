MercyOne Clinton Medical Center restricts visitors

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is implementing new visitor restrictions to help keep their patients, colleagues, families, and community safe.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in their facilities, except for the extenuating circumstances. Those are children that are admitted to the hospital, maternity units, and patients receiving end-of-life care. In each of these cases, only one visitor will be allowed and they must be 18 years of age or older, either immediate family member, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representative, or healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever.

In addition, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has suspended all volunteer activities and use of volunteers until further notice.