MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to offer free program to help prevent type 2 diabetes

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced it’s offering a free program to prevent type 2 diabetes.

The program, Prevent T2, is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevent T2 is designed to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. According to a release, participants are guided by trained lifestyle coaches and learn skills they need to make lasting changes, such as how to choose healthful options at the grocery store or when dining out, track food and activity and manage stress.

The release said people may have prediabetes or be at risk for type 2 diabetes if they answer “yes” to any of these questions:

Are you 45 years of age or older?

Are you overweight?

Do you have a family history of type 2 diabetes?

Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?

Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?

Prevent T2 participants meet three to four times a month for the first few months and then once or twice a month for the remainder of a year to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program is in a group setting to provide a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes.

Sessions begin January 24 and are held Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the MercyOne North Health Plaza, located at 931 13th Avenue North, Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, click here or call (563) 244-3539 to register.