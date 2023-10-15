The Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) honored several MercyOne colleagues -including one from MercyOne Clinton – from across the state at its 2022 annual meeting held at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center on Oct. 10-11, a news release says.

Six people from across the state of Iowa were recognized with “Hospital Heroes” awards, which comprises more than half of all Hospital Heroes named this year. The Iowa Hospital Heroes Awards recognize outstanding hospital employees who go above and beyond the call of duty with no expectation of award or recognition. These colleagues include:

Bridget Saffold, clinic supervisor of bariatrics and urology, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center

Christina Schauer, director of clinical development and professional development, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Jeff Sander-Welzien , RN, infection preventionist, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

, Jessica Zuzga-Reed, D.O., medical director of pediatric intensive care, MercyOne Children’s Hospital and interim associate chief medical officer, MercyOne Central Iowa

Susan Eckels, administrative director of imaging, MercyOne Central Iowa

Yvonne Willis, catering assistant, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

“We are incredibly proud of our MercyOne colleagues and providers honored this week as ‘Hospital Heroes’ and want to thank them for their many contributions to our Mission and the care and service they provide to each person we serve and our broader communities across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “What is even more gratifying is to know they are representative of the thousands of MercyOne colleagues who also work each and every day to provide compassionate care to patients and families. These heroes are living examples of how we help each person live their best life across MercyOne. We are both proud and appreciative of the special service they provide.”

About the Iowa Hospital Association

The IHA is a nonprofit trade association of 119 hospital and health system members headquartered in Des Moines. Established in 1929, the association provides advocacy, education and information to its members, and represents and advocates health policy issues benefiting Iowans before the state legislature, U.S. Congress and regulatory bodies.