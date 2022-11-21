A nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has won the DAISY Award, recognizing her exceptional care in cardiac services.

Cassie Behr, BSN, RN, was nominated by one of her patients for the exceptional care she provided during their stay, according to a MercyOne release Monday.

The patient wrote in their nomination, “My nurse Cassie was such a big help in my recovery. She took the extra time to check on me regularly and even sat with me a few times when I was trying to process what had happened. Cassie is a top-notch nurse and MercyOne is fortunate to have such a caring nurse in the Cardio Care Unit.

“Cassie always made sure I was comfortable and would give me positive encouragement throughout my battle with COVID-19,” the nomination said. “I am forever grateful for everyone at MercyOne and will always be thankful for everything the staff did for me.”

The DAISY Foundation provides patients, families and coworkers an opportunity to honor nurses who provide extraordinary, compassionate care.

The foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of an auto-immune disease in 1999.