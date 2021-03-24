MercyOne Clinton offers community health screenings April 1

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will offer a community health screening 7-9 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. N., Clinton.

Screening tests available will include:

Blood chemistry profile: $30

Blood pressure: Free

Complete blood count (CBC): $10

Fasting blood glucose: $10

Hemoglobin A1C: $25

Lipid profile: $15

Pre-diabetes risk assessment: Free

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA): $25

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH): $25

Vitamin B12: $15

Vitamin D: $30

“It’s so important to maintain good health, especially as we get older,” said Andrea Barnett, MercyOne Clinton community health and wellness coordinator, in a news release. “Health screenings can detect problems early on, when they may be easier to treat. If you’ve been delaying care during the pandemic, this is a great opportunity to get your health back on track.”

Masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be observed. For more information or to register for the health screening, call 563-244-5801.