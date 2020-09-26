MercyOne, Clinton, offers free program to prevent type 2 diabetes

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will offer a free program to prevent type 2 diabetes 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. N., Clinton.

“Prevent T2” is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Prevent T2” is a proven program designed to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, according to a news release from MercyOne.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn skills to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

People may have prediabetes or be at risk for type 2 diabetes if they answer “yes” to any of these questions:

Are you 45 years of age or older?

Are you overweight?

Do you have a family history of type 2 diabetes?

Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?

Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?

“Prevent T2” groups meet for a year — weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes.

Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, and strict social-distancing protocols will be observed. Subsequent classes will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

To register or for more information, call 563-244-3539 or email clintoncommunityresources@mercyhealth.com.