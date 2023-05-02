MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and MercyOne North Health Plaza were recently recognized for their high standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies, according to a news release.

Baby-Friendly USA, the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the U.S., awarded its international Baby-Friendly designation to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and MercyOne North Health Plaza.

This designation is awarded to facilities adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

“We are extremely proud to have earned the Baby-Friendly designation by Baby-Friendly USA. We have a very talented and collaborative team and a wonderful culture of excellence that puts our patients at the center of all that we do. MercyOne is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully prepare for their new journey. In addition to breastfeeding training that all our birth center nurses receive, we are lucky to have Taylor Ruchotzke, Amber Herzmann, Adri Rombouts, Lisa Determan and Dr. Liz Pehl certified in lactation education and counseling,” said Liz Macke, director of the MercyOne Clinton Birth Center.

Certified lactation counselor Amber Herzmann RN C-EFM CLC hosts breast-feeding classes every other month that teach moms everything they need to know about the basics of breastfeeding. In this class, she covers breast care, proper positioning and attachment, breast pumps, milk storage and back-to-work strategies. In addition to classes, Dr. Liz Pehl and Taylor Ruchotzke are available for lactation appointments at our MercyOne Health plaza to assist moms.

About Baby-Friendly USA

As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the Baby-Friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the U. S. Learn more about Baby-Friendly USA and the BFHI here.