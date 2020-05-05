MercyOne Clinton to provide free virtual programs for Type 2 diabetes and smoking prevention

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MercyOne Clinton is offering the following virtual versions of its free programs to prevent Type 2 diabetes and smoking.

Type 2 Diabetes prevention

Called Prevent T2, it’s part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prevent T2 is a proven program designed to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, the program will be offered virtually from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through June, and then every other week until May 5, 2021.

Sessions will be offered by phone/videoconference initially, but once COVID-19 restrictions allow, they’ll be held in person.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, groups of participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Individuals who answer “yes” to any of the following questions may have prediabetes or be at risk for Type 2 diabetes:

Are you 45 years of age or older?

Are you overweight?

Do you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes?

Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?

Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?

Smoking prevention

MercyOne Clinton says they are committed to helping people in the Clinton area protect themselves from the ill effects of COVID-19. They say one way to do this is to take steps to quit smoking and vaping.

Beginning Tuesday, May 12, MercyOne Clinton will offer Freedom From Smoking® classes virtually from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Virtual classes will be held on Tuesdays for seven weeks.

In addition, participants in the virtual session of Freedom From Smoking® will have the opportunity for a free one-year membership (a $99 value) in the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking® Plus online program, which provides one full year of continuous support in quitting and maintaining a tobacco-free lifestyle. These free memberships are available while supplies last.

According to MercyOne Clinton, health experts have long studied the harm caused to the immune system from smoking and vaping, and recent studies demonstrate individuals who smoke or vape are more likely to contract COVID-19 and more likely to experience symptoms.

MercyOne Clinton also says a person’s heart rate and blood pressure drops within the first 20 minutes of quitting, the carbon monoxide level in the blood drops to normal within 12 hours of quitting and circulation improves and lung function increases within two to 12 weeks of quitting.

To sign up for virtual Prevent T2 or Freedom From Smoking®, call 563-244-3539.