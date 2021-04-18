MercyOne Clinton Wound Care earns Going the Distance quality award

MercyOne Clinton Wound Care earned the 2020 Going the Distance award, issued by RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center facilities.

The Going the Distance award acknowledges outpatient wound healing centers that have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period of time during 2020, a news release says. Results are calculated by comparing the clinic’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks.

“Our wound clinic staff bring a wealth of talent to wound healing, and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Amy Berentes, executive vice president and chief operating officer at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. “Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to healing is a sign of resilience and strong work ethic. We are proud to be recognized as ‘Going the Distance.’”

MercyOne’s Wound Care applies proven wound care practices and advanced clinical approaches, including wound products, dressings, antibiotics, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, to help heal patients who suffer from chronic wounds.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to tell patients who have been dealing chronic ulcers for many months that their ulcer is healed,” said Ricky Maddox, MD, general surgeon for MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and medical director of the Wound Care clinic. “I’m proud of the team and the excellent care they provide.”