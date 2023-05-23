For the second year in a row,MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center was recognized for its exceptional success in multiple wound healing benchmarks, according to a news release.

RestorixHealth, a leader in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center facilities, honored MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center with the Wound Center of Excellence Award for the center’s dedication to healing wounds, saving limbs and optimizing patient outcomes. The center also received this award in 2022.

The Wound Center of Excellence Award distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical and operational benchmarks in several categories, including healing outcomes, adherence to clinical practice pathways and patient safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.

“We are extremely proud and honored to once again receive such a distinguished designation,” said Elizabeth Voss, program director of wound care services at MercyOne. “This achievement reaffirms MercyOne’s mission of providing access to excellent health care services to our community. The center is staffed by clinicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. We have a very talented and collaborative team and a wonderful culture of excellence that puts our patients at the center of all that we do.”

“Wounds, chronic or not can be devastating to a person and their family. From personal experience my family was affected for over a year due to a family member’s wounds. This is only one of the reasons we welcome and treat the whole patient and help educate the family as well. This recognition is an indication of the level of commitment our program’s team members have for ensuring our patients have the best possible outcome and get back to enjoying life”

The MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center offers specialized wound care treatment for chronic wounds, applying proven wound care practices and advanced clinical approaches, including wound products, dressings, antibiotics and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which increases the amount of oxygen in the blood to improve the healing process for injured tissue.

The wound center team has healed over 4,000 patients since the facility opened 10 years ago. The center was previously honored with RestorixHealth’s 2020 Going the Distance Award as a nationwide leader in patient outcomes for wound healing.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center at 563-244-5495 or visit the center’s website.