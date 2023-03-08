MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center’s new location and recent upgrades will better serve the Clinton community, a news release says.

MercyOne Clinton Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center offers specialized wound care treatment for chronic wounds, applying proven wound care practices and advanced clinical approaches including wound products, dressings, antibiotics, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which increases the amount of oxygen in the blood to improve the healing process for injured tissue, the release says.

(contributed photo)

The center has relocated to 600 14th Ave N., adjacent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s north campus. The new location includes a series of upgrades, including larger exam rooms, state-of-the-art equipment and lighting designed for patient satisfaction, comfort and safety.

“Our new facility offers a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, acute injuries, bone infections and ostomy care,” said Elizabeth Voss, program director of wound care services at MercyOne.

MercyOne Clinton Wound Care’s team has healed over 4,000 patients since the facility opened 10 years ago. In 2022, the center received RestorixHealth’s Center of Excellence Award, the highest achievement a wound center can receive by demonstrating exceptional success in meeting or exceeding various benchmarks.

“We understand how devastating living with wounds can be,” Voss said. “Each patient is different, so we develop individualized treatment plans that use the most effective technologies available to provide maximum healing and support. Wounds don’t just affect a patient physically and emotionally; they can affect family and friends, as well.”

MercyOne Clinton Wound Care’s services are not available elsewhere within a 40-mile radius, the release says.

“Our patient-directed center is intertwined with our local neighborhoods and surrounding communities, which helps us identify health needs earlier,” Voss said.

For more information, call 563-244-5495 or visit the center’s website.