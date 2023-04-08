MercyOne will host a virtual career fair across the health organization next week. The event is open to all clinical and non-clinical positions, full and part time, according to a news release.

Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 business hours through their choice of communication – call, text or email.

The virtual career fair begins Thursday, April 13, and will continue through Wednesday, April 19. This event offers opportunities across all our regions in Iowa including critical access hospitals.

In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found here, including positions with no health care experience needed.