MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is celebrating the completion of the first phase of its emergency department expansion and remodel.

Hospital officials and colleagues on Monday welcomed a small group of colleagues and stakeholders for a blessing of the completed space. The blessing was given by Chaplain Michael Hooker; and remarks presented by Kay Takes, MercyOne Eastern Iowa president; Melissa Bitner, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center emergency department director; and Amy Berentes, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center chief operating officer.

“This project has been years in the making, and we are so excited complete this first phase and open the doors to our patients,” Berentes said in a Tuesday release. “The emergency department addition and renovation has been carefully reimagined to provide the highest quality emergency care in a comforting and healing space.”

The emergency department expansion and remodel project will result in a larger and higher functioning department to improve experience for patients and their families.

Phase one completion includes:

New garage space for EMS and patient drop-off

Five fast track rooms allowing staff to treat non-urgent patients quickly and efficiently

Three safe rooms to allow for closer visualization and monitoring of behavioral health and substance use patients

Expanded trauma bay

Three procedure/exam rooms

MercyOne colleagues welcomed patients into the new space beginning Tuesday, March 8. Phase two of the construction will begin March 15 and include completion of three more exam rooms, another trauma bay, triage office, medication room, colleague lounge and office space.

A ceremonial groundbreaking of the emergency department expansion and remodel project was held on May 26, 2021. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022. For more information on emergency care at MercyOne, visit MercyOne.org/clinton.