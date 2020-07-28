MercyOne in Clinton to reinstate visitor restrictions

MercyOne is reinstating visitor restrictions at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and all MercyOne Clinton facilities due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and the Eastern Iowa region.

Starting Thursday, July 30, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital except for these extenuating circumstances:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care

For the approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed and they must be:

18 years of age or older

Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representatives

Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever

All approved visitors will be screened at the entrance and will be required to wear a mask.

For patients at MercyOne Clinics and provider offices, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient in certain circumstances, such as when the patient needs support with ambulation, is in critical condition, or the support person is a designated driver or caregiver post-procedure.

The support person must be healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness, and will be required to wear a mask.