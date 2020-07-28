MercyOne in Clinton to reinstate visitor restrictions

MercyOne is reinstating visitor restrictions at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and all MercyOne Clinton facilities due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County and the Eastern Iowa region.

Starting Thursday, July 30, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital except for these extenuating circumstances:

  • Children admitted to the hospital
  • Maternity units
  • Patients receiving end-of-life care

For the approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed and they must be:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representatives
  • Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever

All approved visitors will be screened at the entrance and will be required to wear a mask.

For patients at MercyOne Clinics and provider offices, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient in certain circumstances, such as when the patient needs support with ambulation, is in critical condition, or the support person is a designated driver or caregiver post-procedure.

The support person must be healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness, and will be required to wear a mask.

