As we look back on 2022, MercyOne has compiled data on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals this year.

In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took top spots for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, which follows recent trends reported by Babycenter.com. Babycenter.com reports Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names for 2022, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for the top boy names.

Here’s the breakdown for MercyOne (location name) of births as well as top boy and girl names:

MercyOne Central Iowa (Des Moines):

Total number of births: 4,100

92 sets of twins and three sets of triplets

Top boy names: Liam, Henry, Isaac and Oliver tied for third

Top girl names: Olivia, Charlotte, Scarlett

MercyOne North Iowa (Mason City):

Total number of births: 670

Top boy names: Oliver, Henry, Jaxon and Hayden tied for third

Top girl names: Olivia, Eleanore, Evelyn

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center:

Total number of births: 726

Nine sets of twins

Top boy name: Landon

Top girl names: Olivia

MercyOne Northeast Iowa (Waterloo):

Total number of births: 900

11 sets of twins

Top boy names: Luke/Lucas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel

Top girl names: Ellie/Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center: