Earlier this month, several departments at MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza moved to MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. The departments include Home Care Services and Hospice Care, Home Medical Equipment and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation. The move gives the departments more space for improved workflow and easier navigation.

MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza is located at 915 13th Avenue N. in Clinton. The departments at the North Health Plaza include:

Home Care Services and Hospice Care

Finance Department

Home Medical Equipment

Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

“We are excited to expand into this location and be able to enhance the health care experience for our patients and community,” said Mellissa Wood, chief executive officer and chief operating officer at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. “The move will offer a seamless and improved experience for our patients.”

For more information on the relocation, contact Home Care Services and Hospice Care at (563) 244-3766, Home Medical Equipment at (563) 244-7556 and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at (563) 244-3580.