Abigail Peterson, registered nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, won the DAISY Award after her team nominated her for giving extraordinary compassionate care in the emergency department.

The award recognizes nurses who advance health equity with their work in the community and was granted to Petersen for her great contribution to the ED at MercyOne. She stood out for going above and beyond the standard requirements to ensure patients got the best medical care they needed.

Her nomination read, “Her joyful attitude at work is what immediately caught my attention. Over the past few years, I observed Abby carry that positive attitude into every patient encounter. Abby demonstrated extraordinary compassion and makes significant positive impact on a patients experience in the ER.

“Abby is quick to organize chaos. She is very attentive to her colleagues needs and has the ability to foresee the unexpected and deal with each situation at an expert level. Her clinical judgement and skills are exceptional, she doesn’t not shy away from challenges.”

The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 and honors nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers- from nursing student through lifetime achievement. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and are chosen by a committee of nurses to receive The DAISY Award. To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit here for an online form.

“MercyOne congratulates Abigail for her achievements and applaud her for winning the DAISY award,” the release says.