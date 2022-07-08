MercyOne in Clinton is starting a new health care program specifically serving military and veteran patients, and their families.

MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton on Friday launched Military and Veterans Health Care to provide high quality, compassionate and culturally competent care to military service members, veterans and their families.

“We are committed to veterans receiving the best care available,” MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer Amy Berentes said in a Friday release. “Bringing awareness to the concerns and challenges unique to the military community is necessary to help veterans and service members feel well and live their best lives. Now our providers and colleagues are better trained to serve those who served us.”

Ongoing training for MercyOne colleagues includes education about U.S. military service cultures, as well as common diseases, injuries and exposures experienced by active-duty and deployed service members and veterans. Hospital and clinic patient admission processes have been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.

“As a nurse and veteran, I have seen the impact serving has on our veterans.” said Christina Schauer, Director of Clinical and Professional Development and Military and Veterans Health Care champion. “Many veterans have complex health concerns. Here at MercyOne, your expert care team will treat you with dignity and provide you with a personalized care plan to meet your health needs.”

Military and Veterans Health Care helps MercyOne colleagues better understand the physical, emotional and spiritual impact of operational deployments on service members and their families.

With this enhanced awareness of patients’ military experience, MercyOne positions itself to provide a more comprehensive health care experience for its military community.

To celebrate the launch MercyOne is hosting an event open to the public on Friday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. The event will include: AMVETS Post 28 honor guard 21-gun salute, children singing “God Bless America,” remarks from MercyOne Eastern Iowa president Kay Takes and Christina Schauer, and an honorary veteran gift given to MercyOne volunteers and patients.



To read more about MercyOne Military and Veterans Health Care, or to schedule an appointment, visit the MercyOne website.