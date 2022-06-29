MercyOne is a partner in one of Iowa’s longest standing traditions: The Iowa State Fair.
Maybe you are singing along with Grandstand entertainment, entering a fun competition, getting a thrill
on the Giant Slide, or showing this year’s grand champion – the Iowa State Fair has no end of opportunities to experience your best life, a news release from MercyOne says.
As part of its sponsorship, MercyOne will give away several ticket packages to both the public and its
colleagues. Prizes include tickets to the fair and a parking pass.
Here’s how to enter:
- Share a photo on social media that shows how you Live Your Best Life using #MercyOneLYBL and tag MercyOne. Make sure your privacy post settings are set to public so everyone can see your picture. If you are not a social media user, visit here to upload your photo.
- Be sure your social media post or website submission includes a short, written story about how
you are living your best life, or how MercyOne has allowed you to keep living your best life.
- Each submission represents an entry to win tickets to the fair or other prizes.