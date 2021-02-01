MercyOne uses new linear accelerator for cancer patients

Patients at MercyOne Clinton’s Radiation Oncology Center now are using a new linear accelerator. The addition of the linear accelerator was made possible through the generous support of the community.

“We are excited to offer our new linear accelerator to patients for radiation therapy,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region, in a news release. “With the leadership of our MercyOne Clinton Foundation and the support of so many in this community, businesses and individuals raised $2 million of the more than $6 million invested to make the latest technology in radiation therapy available right here in Clinton County.”

Radiation therapy is a cancer treatment using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is a targeted therapy that treats a specific area, and each plan is designed to provide the best treatment for patients with the fewest side effects. The new generation of linear accelerator offers more advanced imaging and greater precision than ever before.

“Many patients with cancer need radiation therapy, often five days a week for several weeks, making the need for local radiation therapy even more essential,” said Amy Berentes, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. “It’s not only life saving but it impacts quality of life, and we’re blessed to be able to offer this therapy to our community.”

Cancer’s impact is widespread, as one in three people are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

“Because cancer is the second leading cause of mortality in the US and in Iowa, it is scary news to receive,” said Takes. “But it is also more curable and more treatable every day, and with state-of-the art cancer care, people with a cancer diagnosis have much to be hopeful for.”

Bishop Thomas Zinkula blessed the accelerator during a private prayer service on Jan. 6 before the first patients received treatment.

