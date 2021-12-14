Metal band Korn to perform at TaxSlayer Center March 25, 2022

The alternative metal band Korn will play Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on March 25, 2022. Tickets ($29.50 to $105) will go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Following the announcement of their upcoming studio album Requiem, due Feb. 4th via Loma Vista Recordings, Korn announces a March 2022 tour produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by very special guests Chevelle and Code Orange, the 19-date arena tour begins on March 4th in Springfield, Mo., and wraps up in Wichita, Kan., on April 1st.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 17th at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Korn 2022 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14th at noon local time until Thursday, Dec. 16th at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Korn’s 2022 Tour announcement arrives on the heels of the lead single from Requiem, “Start The Healing,” which landed with a music video directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode).

