Metallica gives $100,000 grant to community college

Clinton Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, has been selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 from the band Metallica.

Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative is designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education, a news release says. The work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of Metallica, who continue to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its third year and has improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars, the release says. Clinton Community College will use the money o help cover costs for students enrolled in the college’s Engineering Technology program. Ten full tuition and 40 $1500 scholarships will be available.

Clinton Community College will highlight the Metallica Scholars, promoting the high-demand, skilled trade as a means to economic development. To apply, all students need to do is fill out a simple one-page application here.

“We are very excited to work with Metallica and the AACC to focus on career and technical training and the many opportunities for students in our community. The timing of this initiative could not be better,” said Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president.

In March, the voters of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges approved a $40 million bond referendum to support expanding career and technical education, including career academies for high school students. The bond referendum is for new career and technical education labs and facilities, as well as the expansion of existing classroom buildings, the release says.

“At a time when we are developing new career academies to partner with area high schools, and there is a significant industry need for trained team members, this opportunity for our students is tremendous. For almost 40 years, the band has meant so much to so many people, and we are thrilled they have chosen to invest in our community and local economy. We look forward to working with the team over this next year,” Kelly said.

“As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path,” said James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder. Those include electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, and logistical organizers. “And that just scratches the surface,” Hetfield said. “Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”

For information about how to become a Metallica Scholar, contact Ann Eisenman at Clinton Community College, 563-244-7040.

All Within My Hands

All Within My Hands (AWMH) was established in 2017 by Metallica as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also provides a mechanism for Metallica’s fans to become engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. The foundation is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services, and is fully supported by the band, the AWMH board, and by fans. All expenses of the foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends, so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. For more information, visit here.