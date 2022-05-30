If you’re still up around midnight, this might be worth a quick look outside.

The Tau Herculids meteor shower is tonight, and peaks right around midnight in the Quad Cities.

This isn’t one of the more popular meteor showers of the year, but it has some potential to dazzle tonight.

It has to do with a comet that was first spotted back in 1930. But, in the 1990s the comet suddenly (and unexpectedly) brightened quite a bit.

Fast forward to this year, it’s hard to determine if the comet has spread out ahead of its trajectory or not. But if it has, there could be a great show tonight around midnight.

These meteor showers are often underwhelming, and tonight has the potential to be a complete bust.

But, a similar event back in the 1870s produced 3,000 “shooting stars” per hour for a brief time!

That’s why, if you’re up, it might be worth peeking outside around midnight!

For a more in depth idea on what to expect, click here: