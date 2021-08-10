Meth delivery results in arrest

A 41-year-old Clinton man faces felony drug-related charges after a methamphetamine delivery.

Clinton Police, with the assistance of Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, concluded a meth delivery that resulted in the arrest of Matthew Alvin Wright.

On Thursday, he Blackhawk Area Task Force (BATF) conducted a controlled purchase of crystal meth from Wright using a confidential source, the arrest affidavit says.

Wright delivered about 28.88 grams of meth in exchange for $550. He was arrested a few moments after a hand-to-hand transaction.

Wright, who had 29 grams of meth, was on parole for manufacturing meth and has two pending controlled-substance violation charges, an arrest affidavit says.

He also faces a charge of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, the release says.

Wright, held on $25,000 bond in Clinton County Jail, has a preliminary hearing set for Friday in Clinton County Court. court documents say.