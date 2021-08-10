Meth delivery results in arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 41-year-old Clinton man faces felony drug-related charges after a methamphetamine delivery.

Clinton Police, with the assistance of Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, concluded a meth delivery that resulted in the arrest of Matthew Alvin Wright.

On Thursday, he Blackhawk Area Task Force (BATF) conducted a controlled purchase of crystal meth from Wright using a confidential source, the arrest affidavit says.

Wright delivered about 28.88 grams of meth in exchange for $550. He was arrested a few moments after a hand-to-hand transaction.

Wright, who had 29 grams of meth, was on parole for manufacturing meth and has two pending controlled-substance violation charges, an arrest affidavit says.

He also faces a charge of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, the release says.

Wright, held on $25,000 bond in Clinton County Jail, has a preliminary hearing set for Friday in Clinton County Court. court documents say.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories