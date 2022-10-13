A 39-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, woman, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in the Central District of Illinois.



Monica Renee Wright was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a news release says.



At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow commented on Wright’s role as the interstate source of supply for kilogram quantities of methamphetamine being transported to and resold in the Central District of Illinois.



Wright was convicted after a three-day jury trial in June 2022. The statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine are ten years to life imprisonment.



“The distribution of methamphetamine brings blight to our community,” said U. S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “Our office appreciates the work of our federal and local law enforcement partners – both within Illinois and in Colorado – in helping stem the flow of illegal narcotics into our area.”



The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG), Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alyssa Raya and Jennifer Mathew represented the government at trial.