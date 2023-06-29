A Quad-City Metro bus driver is hoping to inspire through his art.

Eric Applequist, who’s also union president, used his paintbrush to send a message of working together as we enter the future. His painting, ‘If We All Held Hands,’ was featured in a Florida exhibit, ‘Embracing Our Differences,’ and won a People’s Choice award for his artwork.

‘If We All Held Hands’ by Eric Appelquist (Embracing Our Differences)

Fox 18’s Trae Harries has his story and how Applequist hopes to inspire his audience to spread positivity, one person at a time. For more information or to order a canvas print of the painting, click here.