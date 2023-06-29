A Quad-City Metro bus driver is hoping to inspire through his art.
Eric Applequist, who’s also union president, used his paintbrush to send a message of working together as we enter the future. His painting, ‘If We All Held Hands,’ was featured in a Florida exhibit, ‘Embracing Our Differences,’ and won a People’s Choice award for his artwork.
Fox 18’s Trae Harries has his story and how Applequist hopes to inspire his audience to spread positivity, one person at a time. For more information or to order a canvas print of the painting, click here.