Metro has lifted the mask mandate on public transit.

According to a release, a court ruling on April 18 has lifted the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) order from January 29, 2021 requiring masks on public transportation and at public transportation hubs. Effective immediately, TSA will not enforce its mask-related security directives, making masks optional on all Metro buses and within its facilities.

