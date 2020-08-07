Metro riders will be required to wear a mask

Starting August 10, riders on Metro, over the age of two and who are medically able to do so, will be required to wear a face covering while on a Metro bus or in a terminal.

Metro has implemented several procedures to ensure the safety of riders during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as distributing “Ride Safe” kits to passengers that included a washable face covering, hand sanitizer, and ride safe tips. Signs have also been posted reminding riders to social distance and stay home when sick.

In addition, all vehicles are cleaned and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic fogger, and facilities and high touch points on vehicles are disinfected regularly throughout the day.

More information about Metro’s mitigation efforts can be found on their Facebook page or website, or you can watch the following videos: